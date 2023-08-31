Mamma Mia! sets new West End cast

Ahead of its 25th anniversary on 6 April 2024, producer Judy Craymer has announced the new cast for Mamma Mia!.

The London company will continue to star Mazz Murray as Donna, Christopher Dickins as Harry, Stephen Beckett as Bill, Meg Hateley as Sophie and Miles Henderson as Sky, with Jennifer Adab continuing as Donna at certain performances. Jessie Odeleye moves from ensemble to play the role of Ali.

They will be joined by returning cast member Kate Graham (Come From Away) as Tanya, Nicola-Dawn Brook (Cirque du Soleil’s Saltimbanco) as Rosie, Haydn Oakley (Anything Goes) as Sam, Olivia Brookes (Glory Ride) as Lisa, Chay Wills (The Cher Show) as Eddie and Arcangelo Ciulla (Newsies) as Pepper.

Also continuing in the cast are Sinéad Courtney and Lawrence Guntert. They will be joined by Aaron Archer, Amy Barker, Matthew Barrow, John-Paul Birss, Daniel J Brian, Izzy Cross, Ellis Dackombe, Lauren Dawes, Léa Desjacques, Samantha Ivey, Jennie Jacobs, Luke Jasztal, Nicole Lupino, Flyn Mullins, Hayley-Jo Murphy, Bradley Perret, Jacob Ritzema and Ella Tweed.

Premiering in London in 1999, the piece features a whole coterie of ABBA hits and follows a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island idyll. It has been turned into two record-breaking movies, with a talent search TV show also set to air this autumn.

The show has extended its booking period to Saturday 28 September 2024 at London’s Novello Theatre, with tickets on sale at 10am tomorrow, Friday 1 September 2023. New cast members will take on their roles from 9 October 2023.