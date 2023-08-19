Love Never Dies at Theatre Royal Drury Lane – first look at performances in rehearsals

See Norm Lewis and Celinde Schoenmaker taking on the much-loved score from Love Never Dies

WhatsOnStage had a sneak peek inside the rehearsal room for Love Never Dies – as the show returns for three nights only at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

Norm Lewis and Celinde Schoenmaker will lead the production in the roles of the Phantom and Christine respectively. Shaun Kerrison (My Fair Lady) is set to direct, while the concerts will also feature the 27-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra (LMTO), conducted by Freddie Trapner. Tickets are on sale now.

Featuring a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Lloyd Webber, Slater, Ben Elton and Frederick Forsyth, Love Never Dies originally premiered at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre in 2010, and has since been staged professionally in Australia, Denmark, Austria, Japan, Germany and across the United States.

It is set ten years after the events of its predecessor The Phantom of the Opera, with the Phantom luring Christine, alongside her husband Raoul and son Gustave, to his new home in New York. The score includes “‘Til I Hear You Sing” and the titular number.

The new Drury Lane revival has musical supervision by Simon Lee, musical direction by Tapner, choreography by Joanna Goodwin, sound design by Adam Fisher, lighting design by Tim Deiling, set and costume design by Rebecca Bower and casting by Sarah-Jane Price.

Joining Lewis and Schoenmaker will be Matthew Seadon-Young (Death of a Salesman, Company) as Raoul with Courtney Stapleton (Beauty and the Beast) as Meg and Sally Dexter (Emmerdale, Billy Elliot the Musical) as Madame Giry.

Completing the cast are Nic Greenshields as Squelch, Charles Brunton as Gangle, Lucie-Mae Sumner as Fleck, with the ensemble made up of Chloe Campbell, Alex Christian, Courtney George, Aoife Kenny, Alex Pinder and Emily Ann Potter.

Produced by Fourth Wall Live and the LMTO, and arranged with the permission of Lloyd Webber’s Really Useful Group, Love Never Dies In Concert will run on Monday 21 August at 7:30pm and Tuesday, 22 August at 2:30pm at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

