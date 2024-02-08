Laurie Kynaston replaces Anthony Boyle in Long Day’s Journey into Night with Brian Cox

Hit actor Laurie Kynaston (Spring Awakening, Fool Me Once) will replace Anthony Boyle (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) in the upcoming West End revival of Eugene O’Neill’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Long Day’s Journey into Night, led by Brian Cox (Succession).

Kynaston will take on the role of Edmund Tyrone, replacing Boyle, who has had to withdraw for personal reasons. Boyle previously replaced the originally cast Alex Lawther, who withdrew from the production due to a scheduling conflict.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin, the cast also includes Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects) as Mary Tyrone, BAFTA Award nominee Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande) as James Jr and Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) as Cathleen. Cox will portray James Tyrone, marking his first West End role in almost a decade.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest American plays of the 20th century, the piece follows the Tyrones, a dysfunctional family based closely on O’Neill’s own experiences.

Joining Lizzie Clachan as the designer are Jack Knowles (lighting design), Tom Gibbons (sound design), Polly Bennett (movement direction), and Jessica Ronane (casting). The associate director is Justina Kehinde.

Long Day’s Journey into Night will begin previews at Wyndham’s Theatre on 19 March 2024, with an opening night scheduled for 2 April. Tickets are on sale below.

