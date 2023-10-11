Killian Donnelly to join Les Misérables in the West End

Josh Piterman will leave the show later this month

Cameron Mackintosh announced today that Killian Donnelly will return to the West End production of Les Misérables.

Donnelly, who previously appeared in the show’s older iteration in the West End, will play Jean Valjean at the Sondheim Theatre from Tuesday 31 October 2023 for 15 weeks only. Donnelly also played the role on tour, with other credits including The Phantom of the Opera and Fun Home.

Due to sudden family reasons, Josh Piterman, who is currently playing Valjean, will return home to Australia. His final performances will take place on Saturday 21 October 2023.

Also in the show are Stewart Clarke as Javert, Katie Hall as Fantine, Will Callan as Marius, Amena El-Kindy as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette, Luke Kempner as Thénardier, Claire Machin as Madame Thénardier and Djavan van de Fliert as Enjolras.

The company is completed by Annabelle Aquino, Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Michael Baxter, Emily Olive Boyd, Rosy Church, Ben Culleton, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Sophie-May Feek, Matt Hayden, Tom Hext, Christopher Jacobsen, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Yazmin King, Sam Kipling, Anouk van Laake, Harry Lake, Sarah Lark, Ellie Ann Lowe, Ben Oatley, Adam Pearce, Jordan Simon Pollard, Jonathan Stevens, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Earlier this week, arena dates were revealed for the show’s world tour.