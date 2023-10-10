Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! musical releases four new tracks

Exclusive: Producers of Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, currently playing at HOME Manchester until 21 October, have released four tracks from the celebrated musical.

Penned by Matthew Floyd Jones and Jon Brittain, this new version of the show was previously staged at Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe (from 2 to 27 August) and at Bristol Old Vic (13 to 30 September).

Bronte Barbé (Newsies) and Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma!) play Kathy and Stella, two true crime podcasters who find themselves unpacking a whodunnit around them.

The cast also includes Jodie Jacobs (Rock of Ages) as Felicia, TJ Lloyd (Guys and Dolls) as Justin, Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Erica, Jacob Kohli (ensemble, cover Justin), Chelsea Hall (off stage swing), and Sarah Pearson (ensemble, swing).

The songs – “Kathy and Stella’s Murder Podcast”, “Part of the Story”, “If I Didn’t Have You (I Would Die)” and “The Approval of Strangers” – are available on music streaming services including Spotify here.

The creative team also includes Fabian Aloise as co-director (alongside Brittain) and choreographer, Cecilia Carey as set and costume designer, Tingying Dong and Dan Samson as co-sound designers, Peter Small as lighting designer, Charlie Ingles as orchestrator, Charlie Martin as associate director, Caitlin Morgan as associate musical director, Bethany Gupwell as associate lighting designer, Ed Borgnis as production manager, Inga Davis-Rutter as musical supervisor, Anna Dixon as costume supervisor, Charlotte King as props supervisor, Gillian Greer as dramaturg, Annelie Powell as casting director and Alice Walters as assistant casting director.

The stage management team includes Titch Gosling, Caoimhe Regan and Rosie Bannister. The musicians are Laura Browne and Philip Williams.

