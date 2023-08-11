Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! releases new production images

The musical returns for a second consecutive year at the Edinburgh Fringe

Exclusive: Take a first look at the new version of Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, currently playing a second year at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Bronte Barbé (Newsies) and Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma!) play Kathy and Stella, two true crime podcasters who find themselves unpacking a whodunnit around them. In a WhatsOnStage review, Sarah Crompton stated that “its celebration of supportive female friendship and an overriding sense of inclusive mischief make it very appealing.”

The cast also includes Jodie Jacobs (Rock of Ages) as Felicia, TJ Lloyd (Guys and Dolls) as Justin, Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture) as Erica, Jacob Kohli (ensemble, cover Justin), Chelsea Hall (off stage swing), and Sarah Pearson (ensemble, swing).

The creative team for Matthew Floyd Jones and Job Brittain’s musical includes Fabian Aloise as co-director (alongside Brittain) and choreographer, Cecilia Carey as set and costume designer, Tingying Dong and Dan Samson as co-sound designers, Peter Small as lighting designer, Charlie Ingles as orchestrator, Charlie Martin as associate director, Caitlin Morgan as associate musical director, Bethany Gupwell as associate lighting designer, Ed Borgnis as production manager, Inga Davis-Rutter as musical supervisor, Anna Dixon as costume supervisor, Charlotte King as props supervisor, Gillian Greer as dramaturg, Annelie Powell as casting director and Alice Walters as assistant casting director.

The stage management team includes Titch Gosling, Caoimhe Regan and Rosie Bannister. The musicians are Laura Browne and Philip Williams.

Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder! runs at Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe until 27 August 2023, followed by performances at Bristol Old Vic from 13 to 30 September, and HOME Manchester from 5 to 21 October.

