The Hunger Games stage show – watch footage from the workshop

The show arrives in a new London venue in 2025

The long-awaited stage adaptation of The Hunger Games has released more details about its run – and a look inside the show’s workshop!

Adapted by Olivier Award-winning playwright Conor McPherson, and directed by Matthew Dunster, the piece is based on Suzanne Collins’ hit book and the subsequent Lionsgate blockbuster. You can get all of the information we know so far here.

Excitingly, the play will open the newly built 1,200-capacity Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre in October 2025.

Hear from the creative team and see behind-the-scenes of the stunts, flying (!), fighting, and choreography set to feature in the workshop video below. We even spotted a microphone…

Tickets go on sale at 1 pm on Thursday, 27 March. May the odds be ever in your favour.