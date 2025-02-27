New Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre to open this autumn

It will house the new production of The Hunger Games

A new Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is set to open this autumn in east London.

The newly designed 1,200-seat venue has been built to host the world premiere of The Hunger Games – a new stage production based on the much-loved novel and subsequent film.

The venue is built in-the-round, able to accommodate the flying, 360-degree nature of the spectacle – teased in a special workshop video released today. Audiences can expect the action to take place around them, over them and in front of them.

Troubadour Canary Wharf is a sibling venue to the existing and former Troubadour spaces, including the Troubadour Wembley Park, currently home to the seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning Starlight Express.

Planning documents for the venue, released last year, showcased a wheelchair and mobility scooter-accessible spaces. Troubadour describe the venue within the planning document as “a carefully designed, fully demountable temporary structure to create an exciting new meanwhile cultural facility in a highly accessible location”, set to exist for a number of years to accommodate a lengthy run for any show or shows.

In a separate release, the venue said it will house: “two stylish bars, a 100-cover restaurant, and an inviting external terrace overlooking the water.”

Tristan Baker and Oliver Royds, joint CEO and founders of Troubadour Theatres, added: “Bringing The Hunger Games to the stage is an extraordinary moment, and we knew it demanded an equally extraordinary team and venue. This specially designed theatre in the heart of Canary Wharf is the perfect home for Panem (the country where the Games takes place), allowing our world class team to create a transportive, electrifying experience that fully captures the scale and intensity of Suzanne Collins’ world. Every element of staging has been tailored to transport audiences right into the heart of the Games like never before.”

They confirmed that “the theatre will be constructed using a demountable structure, incorporating repurposed materials from other sites and the wider neighbourhood, aligning with circular economy principles.”

It will be located on land west of Charter Street and south of Cartier Circle, Wood Wharf.

Tickets for the show go on sale next month.