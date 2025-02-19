Jonathan Bailey on his return to the London stage and the ‘kookiness’ of Richard II

The Wicked and Bridgerton star takes on the title role in Nicholas Hytner’s production

Last night marked the official opening of Shakespeare’s Richard II at the Bridge Theatre in London… it also marked the stage return of Jonathan Bailey, following the release of the cinematic box office smash that is Wicked.

We caught up with the two-time WhatsOnStage Award nominee and Olivier winner after the curtain call, alongside some of his fellow castmates – Royce Pierreson (who plays Henry Bullingbrook, Duke of Hereford), Vinnie Heaven (Duke of Aumerle), Amanda Root (Duchess of York / Green), Olivia Popica (Queen Isabel) and Michael Simkins (Duke of York) – to get their thoughts on director Nicholas Hytner’s modern take on the historical tragedy and where audience member’s loyalties should actually lie.

Bailey also discusses what might surprise theatregoers, including the “kookiness” of the character at the play’s centre. Find out more in the video below…

The production, described as “propulsively driven, and often surprisingly funny” by WhatsOnStage’s lead critic Sarah Crompton, was met with a standing ovation on opening night.

The cast of Richard II also includes Christopher Osikanlu Colquhoun (as Earl of Northumberland), Phoenix Di Sebastiani (as Thomas Mowbray / Groom), and Clive Wood (as John of Gaunt). The ensemble is rounded out by Adam Best (as Sir John Bagot), Seamus Dillane (as Lord Surrey), Jordan Kouamé (as Sir John Bushy / Harry Percy), Gerard Monaco (as Sir Stephen Scroop / Keeper), George Taylor (as Fitzwater), and Badria Timimi (as Abbess of Carlisle), with understudies Emma Bown, Martin Carroll, and Stephan Boyce.

The production features design by Bob Crowley, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Carolyn Downing, and an original score by Grant Olding. Robert Sterne is the casting director, with Lily Dyble as associate director, Jaimie Todd as associate designer, Charlie Smith as associate sound designer, Eleanor Dolan as costume supervisor, and Lily Mollgaard as props supervisor.

Tickets for performances through to 10 May 2025 are available below.