Just Stop Oil protestors found guilty of aggravated trespass following Les Misérables disruption

Five Just Stop Oil protestors who disrupted a performance of Les Misérables last year have been found guilty of aggravated trespass.

The five defendants in question occupied the stage space at the Sondheim Theatre towards the end of the first act of the show, displaying flags to highlight the consequences of the climate catastrophe.

The auditorium was then evacuated and the show cancelled as a result – with producers refunding every audience member.

The quintet of students, named as Hannah Taylor, Lydia Gribbin, Hanan Ameur, Noah Crane, and Poppy Bliss, had pled not guilty to one count of aggravated trespass at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Two of the five were also charged with criminal damage to the venue’s orchestra pit. Sentencing has not been confirmed, though Delfont Mackintosh is not expected to attempt to claim compensation for lost revenue, as this was covered under the venue’s insurance policy. A statement from William Village, chief executive of Delfont Mackintosh Theatres, said: “We, alongside many in the theatre industry and our audiences, share the serious concerns around climate change and are committed to reducing our impact on the environment. Peaceful protest and free speech are cornerstones of our democracy. “Nevertheless, it is clear that specific incidents such as this have a disproportionate and unreasonable effect on people going about their ordinary lives (both practically and financially) and, as such, should not be replicated.”

An open letter penned by theatre producer and activist Chloe Naldrett explained the motivations behind the protest last year, stating that: “Les Misérables was the first West End show I watched, aged 16. This and the other shows I have watched over the last 27 years have taught me not to turn away in the face of injustice. They have taught me about the responsibility I have as a parent, as a professional, as a member of many communities, and as a human being not to stand aside while everything we love is destroyed.

She continued: “As artists and representatives of cultural institutions, we are responsible for telling stories which reflect the world around us. And right now we are fighting for our lives, the lives of our children, and the lives of people around the world who have experienced the terror of climate breakdown at first hand.”