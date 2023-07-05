Julie Atherton steps in last minute for Alice Fearn in Then, Now & Next musical

With mere hours to rehearse, director Julie Atherton is set to step into the role of Alex Shaw in the world premiere production of Then, Now & Next at the Southwark Playhouse.

Atherton, who has appeared in a variety of productions during her career including Avenue Q, The Grinning Man and Sister Act, has been rehearsing today ahead of the show’s evening performance. Atherton was already scheduled to appear in shows on 13 and 29 July.

The new musical’s producer Paul Virides said today: “We’ve had an embarrassment of riches all the way though this show with an incredible team of seasoned professionals on and off stage. Julie is one of the West End’s finest and has already done an amazing job directing Then, Now & Next. While she was always going to cover a couple of dates during the run, today she’s stepping in a week early, and by the time of tonight’s warm up she’ll have had all of four hours’ rehearsal.

“It’s one thing to jump in to a show you’ve directed, but Alex Shaw spends 95 per cent of the performance on-stage, with hardly a break to grab some water and perform a quick change. It’s no mean feat, and we’re all astounded by Julie’s chutzpah and willingness to jump in and get it done.

“Alice’s performance in TNN is extraordinary and we can’t wait to welcome her back soon. We know everyone will be hoping she gets well soon!”