Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells to reunite for Gutenberg! musical

The show runs on Broadway later this year

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells will reunite on Broadway in Gutenberg! The Musical!, directed by Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!).

Written by Beetlejuice scribes Scott Brown and Anthony King, Gutenberg! was developed in the early 2000s at the Upright Citizen’s Brigade before a New York Musical Theatre Festival run in 2005 and an off-Broadway run in 2006. Timbers directed the original production and repeats his duties here; Gad (Frozen) and Rannells (recently on stage in the UK in Tammy Faye) led the original Broadway company of The Book of Mormon a decade ago.

The musical follows two musical creators at an investor’s presentation for a musical about the inventor of the printing press.

It will play the James Earl Jones Theatre beginning 15 September in advance of a 12 October opening. The run will conclude on 28 January.

The design team for Gutenberg! includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Emily Rebholz (costume design), Jeff Croiter (lighting design), and Cody Spencer & M.L. Dogg (sound design).