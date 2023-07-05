Joe McFadden joins cast for The Rocky Horror Show tour

The 50th anniversary tour for The Rocky Horror Show will welcome a new Narrator.

Scottish actor and winner of Strictly Come Dancing Joe McFadden will join the cult classic musical during its stops in Belfast (from 7 August), Southend (from 14 August), Nottingham (from 21 August), and Swindon (from 28 August).

McFadden said today: “I’m really excited to be joining The Rocky Horror Show during the 50th anniversary tour. I’ve seen the show countless times over the years and am a massive fan so I can’t wait to join the celebrations of this iconic show. I am looking forward to donning my fishnets as the Narrator and Time Warping up and down the country with this amazing cast”.

First seen in June 1973 at the Royal Court, the piece has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages.

The celebratory tour will continue throughout 2023, visiting Aylesbury, Crewe, Woking, Portsmouth, Belfast, Southend, Nottingham, Swindon, Canterbury, Norwich, Aberdeen, Bradford, Ipswich and Hull – with further dates to be announced.

Producer Howard Panter added: “Rocky Horror has always been a show I loved, since its earliest days in the Kings Road. Richard O’Brien and I are delighted this non-stop party continues to thrill audiences across the world, and we look forward to the next 50 years!”

O’Brien continue: “Back in the 1970s when someone asked me to entertain the Christmas staff party at the EMI Film Studios and I turned up with a song called “Science Fiction Double Feature” who would have known this was the germ of the idea to turn into today what is The Rocky Horror Show.

To be celebrating 50 years is beyond my wildest expectations – from the humble beginnings back in 1973 at the Royal Court Theatre in London. The fact that The Rocky Horror Show continues to delight audiences as it tours the UK fifty years on is simply thrilling. The Rocky Horror Show is one of Britain’s most performed and beloved musicals of all time.”

Stephen Webb (Jersey Boys, Legally Blonde) continues in the role of Frank, while Richard Meek (Hairspray, Spamalot) makes a return as Brad and is joined by Haley Flaherty (Mamma Mia!, Chicago) as Janet.

Kristian Lavercombe (Jersey Boys, Jesus Christ Superstar) once again reprises his role as Riff Raff, following more than 2000 performances around the world, with Darcy Finden now stepping up to play the role of as Columbia after appearing as one of the Phantoms.

Ben Westhead (Oliver!, The Sound of Music) plays Rocky, Suzie McAdams (School of Rock, Kinky Boots) takes on the role of Magenta and Joe Allen (Little Shop of Horrors, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) plays Eddie and Dr Scott.

Playing the Phantoms are Stefania Du Toit (Starlight Express, Singin’ in the Rain), Beth Woodcock (Bat Out Of Hell), Reece Budin (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Fionán O’Carroll, who is making his professional debut.

Nathan Shaw (Walk Like A Man) and Tyla Nurden (Funny Girl) complete the cast as swings.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror Show features tunes including “Sweet Transvestite”, “Science Fiction/Double Feature”, “Dammit Janet” and “The Time-Warp”. It follows squeaky-clean college kids Brad and Janet who take refuge in a mysterious house after their car breaks down and experience a night they will never forget.

