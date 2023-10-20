Jerry Herman concert to take place at Cadogan Hall with line-up revealed

The concert will take place early next year

The music and lyrics of Jerry Herman will be celebrated in concert at London’s Cadogan Hall on 28 January 2024.

Set to appear in the one-off show will be Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Mamma Mia!), Louise Dearman (Wicked), Lily Kerhoas (The Phantom of the Opera), Rebecca Lock (School of Rock), Sandra Marvin (Sister Act) and Julian Ovenden (South Pacific), joining the Luminaire Orchestra for their third concert.

Luminaire, under the musical direction of Alex Parker, specialises in performing the original orchestrations of pieces from musicals, aiming to recreate the sound heard in the original productions. Emily Davis leads the orchestra for this evening.

The show will feature numbers from Jerry Herman’s famed work, including Hello, Dolly!, Mack and Mabel, Mame, La Cage Aux Folles, Dear World and more.

Tickets are on sale via the Cadogan Hall website now.