Jamie Muscato adds further London concert date

The Moulin Rouge! and Heathers star will not be stopped!

After selling out two initial concert dates, Jamie Muscato has now added a third performance at Cadogan Hall.

Muscato, known for his recent role as Christian in Moulin Rouge! in the West End and his original portrayal of JD in Heathers at The Other Palace and Theatre Royal Haymarket, is set to take the stage for this upcoming event.

Other notable credits include Guy in Once In Concert at the London Palladium, Enjolras in Les Misérables The Staged Concert at the Sondheim Theatre and Tony in West Side Story at Leicester Curve.

Presented by Fourth Wall Live with Westway Music, tickets for the final date (Monday 22 July 2024 at 7.30pm) will go on sale on Wednesday 28 February at 10am.

Sign up to our newsletter for more