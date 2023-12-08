Inaugural Wimbledon Children’s Festival announced

The New Wimbledon Theatre and Roast Productions will host the first Wimbledon Children’s Festival next summer.

Running from 30 July to 11 August, the festival will feature live theatre, opera for babies, and events with authors Piers Torday, Lydia Monks, and Jennifer Bell.

The program includes the European premiere of The 13-Storey Treehouse, a play for ages six plus, Marcel Lucont’s A Gameshow for Awful Children for ages six plus, and HurlyBurly’s You Are the Sun, a baby opera for ages zero to two.

Bell will present Magicalia: Race of Wonders for ages eight plus, Monks will lead a session for ages three plus on her new book with Julia Donaldson, The Tooth Fairy and the Crocodile, and Torday will give an interactive insight into his writing for ages eight plus.

William Light, theatre director of New Wimbledon Theatre, who host the event, said: “We are passionate about giving children and families opportunities to experience the magic of live theatre, to share moments of wonder and joy, and to foster and inspire the next generation of performance artists, makers and creatives.”

Interested individuals can sign up for updates on the festival’s website. The organizers aim to provide families with a summer holiday program and hope the festival becomes an annual event.