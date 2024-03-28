Imogen Kinchin, executive director of New Adventures, dies aged 44

Imogen Perrin (née Kinchin), executive director of New Adventures, has died following a battle with cancer.

She was a highly respected arts professional who worked at Half Moon Young People’s Theatre and the Lyric Hammersmith before joining Matthew Bourne’s company.

New Adventures has released the following statement:

Imogen was born in Plymouth in 1979, she attended Notre Dame and Plymstock Schools. Her love for theatre developed at a young age joining drama and dance lessons from the age of eight. Her grandfather, Alec Lozynski, whom she adored, was head cutter in the wardrobe department at Theatre Royal Plymouth where he worked for over twenty years. Widely considered as one of the UK’s best cutters, Alec would often sit Imogen and her sister Camilla in the wings of the theatre where their shared love for the performing arts continued to grow.

During the 1990s, Imogen was a proud member of the Theatre Royal Plymouth Youth Music Theatre where she appeared in many productions, but most notably Oh What A Lovely War in 1996.

Following an English Literature degree in Cardiff, Imogen returned to Plymouth in 2002 to start her career in the education department at the Theatre Royal Plymouth in addition to freelance contracts in the Learning team at the National Theatre.

Imogen moved to London in 2004 to take up a post at east London’s Half Moon Young People’s Theatre. From producing children’s theatre across the capital, Imogen moved to Act Productions in 2006 where she worked as assistant producer on many productions including Edward Scissorhands and Boeing, Boeing.

Imogen moved to the Lyric Theatre Hammersmith in 2008 to be line producer on the Broadway transfer of Spring Awakening. She remained at the Lyric until 2017 working as Sean Holmes’ senior producer on all Lyric productions, tours and transfers.

Imogen was most latterly executive director of Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures, overseeing significant growth of the company and leading the dance sector through its COVID response.

Ever one to give back, Imogen joined Theatre Royal Plymouth board of trustees in February 2020; a role she relished.

Imogen was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in March 2022. Following her diagnosis, Imogen inspired all who knew her with her resilience and determination to live fully, and with joy, during her treatment.

She is survived by her husband, George; their three children, Arthur, Orson and Audrey; her mother, Barbara, her father, Christopher and her sister Camilla as well as the many friends and colleagues who adored her as much as she adored them.