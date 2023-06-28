Heathers musical releases brand-new trailer

The award-winning show continues at The Other Palace

A new trailer has been released for Heathers the Musical as it continues to play both at The Other Palace and on tour.

Miracle Chance (Be More Chill) has taken on the lead role of Veronica Sawyer, while Dear Evan Hansen‘s Ellis Kirk steps into the role of Jason ‘J D’ Dean.

Joining them as the twisted trio of blazer-sporting class queens are Olivia Barnett-Legh, who is making her professional debut as Heather Chandler, Kia-Paris Walcott (Millennials) as Heather Duke, and Katharine Pearson (Back To The Future) as Heather McNamara.

Andy Fickman’s production of Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe’s musical (based on the film of the same name) is booking through to 3 September 2023.

It has production choreography by Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.

The show is also currently touring across the UK.