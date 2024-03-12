Hamilton extends West End run and confirms festive schedule

The Victoria Palace Theatre continues to have its world turned upside down!

Hamilton has extended its West End run and revealed its Christmas schedule.

The showstars Declan Spaine in the title role of Alexander Hamilton, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Aaron Burr, Shan Ako as Eliza Hamilton, Simbi Akande as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Dom Hartley-Harris as George Washington, Lemuel Knights as Marquis De Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Emile Ruddock as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jake Halsey-Jones as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Harry Hepple as King George III. At certain performances the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Alex Sawyer.

Georgina Onuorah (Oklahoma!, The Wizard of Oz) recently took on the role of Angelica Schuyler, while Joel Montague will return to the role of King George III from Monday 8 April 2024.

The cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Elizabeth Armstrong, Alishia-Marie Blake, Matthew Elliot-Campbell, Jordan Frazier, Manaia Glassey-Ohlson, Amie Hibbert, Sam Holden, Barney Hudson, Nicolais-Andre Kerry, Christian Knight, Ella Kora, Aaron Lee Lambert, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Stacey McGuire, Lewis Newton, Kerri Norville, Hannah Qureshi, Samuel Sarpong-Broni, Hassun Sharif, Lindsey Tierney, Alex Tranter, Maddison Tyson and Brandon Williams.

The show is now booking until 29 March 2025, while also currently on tour.

In terms of festive schedule, the show will play on Monday 23 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Tuesday 24 December at 2.30pm, Friday 27 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Saturday 28 December at 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday 29 December at 2.30pm, Monday 30 December at 7.30pm, Tuesday 31 December at 1.00pm and 6.00pm, Thursday 2 January at 7.30pm, Friday 3 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm and Saturday 4 January at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The piece has has book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, is directed by Thomas Kail, with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire and is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg and hair and wig design by Charles G LaPointe.