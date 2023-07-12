Big hair, big fun! With the summer weather threatening to break over the first outdoor presentation of the hit musical Hairspray, the cast sing, dance and act up a storm.

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s irresistible score guarantees a good time with bubblegum pop undercut with witty lyrics. The big band, directed by Michael Bradley, blast through the beloved tunes from their marquee – yes, it’s really that charming at Kilworth House Theatre – with aplomb.

On stage the vocals are bouncy and light with Charlotte-Hannah Jones effortlessly leading the cast as effervescent teen with a dream, Tracy Turnblad. Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan’s laugh-out-loud book about teen dancers and their families in early 1960s racially segregated Baltimore largely continues to delight. Some of the jokes are, if you’ll pardon the pun, corny, but others in this Broadway staging aren’t as suited to British audiences and fall flat.

Paul Farnsworth’s cartoon-esque set forms an eye-catching backdrop that matches the energy of the performances. It features pop-art diamond baubles and honeycomb walls that effectively section off detention rooms, prison cells and record stores whilst motel-like signs illuminate to indicate the location of scenes. Unfortunately the Turnblad residence is nestled stage left and sometimes feels a little small and cast aside.

Donning Edna Turnblad’s 54EEE bosom is the scene-stealing Michael J Batchelor. With Steven Serlin as doting husband and father Wilbur in tow, they are a perfect pair. Their comedic chops come to a peak in “(You’re) Timeless to Me” – with corpsing leading to some impromptu audience participation.

As Motormouth Maybelle, Ayesha Maynard speaks wisdom in rhymes. Candid conversations about racial inequality and discrimination are unfortunately parts of the book that are still important today and underpin the powerful message of 11 o’clock number “I Know Where I’ve Been”. Her soulful songs are supported by the Dynamites, whose voices live up to their name.

A r-r-r-roll call of the wider cast includes Biancha Syznal as sidekick Penny Pingleton who musters up the perfect measure of anxious energy and excitement, a high-pitched Holly Willock as Patterson Park’s mean girl Amber Von Tussle and Nay-Nay as the smooth side-stepping Seaweed. Isaac J Lewis stepped in at this performance as the crooning love interest Link Larkin and was full of boyish charm.

Along with a non-stop ensemble, they make up the nicest kids in town – with the niftiest of footwork giving a flash of bright coloured socks. Lee Proud’s choreography, like his direction, is feverishly fun – there’s even crab claws for “(The Legend Of) Miss Baltimore Crabs” performed by Jenny Gayner as a particularly devilish Velma Von Tussle. Making use of the open-air setting, the flasher who lives next door enters from the grounds and a cop runs down the aisles – it’s a hoot!

Under the stars and lit by Jason Taylor’s pretty pink and purple spotlights Hairspray’s final number “You Can’t Stop The Beat” pops as the stage becomes a tidal wave of flashing underskirts and frilled shirts.

From the toe-tapping start to the joyous end Hairspray keeps the volume in this big, bold, and beautiful musical.