Greg Hicks to star in The Dream of a Ridiculous Man solo show

Greg Hicks (Oklahoma!, Ghosts) is set to lead a one-man production of The Dream of a Ridiculous Man at Marylebone Theatre.

Directed and adapted by Olivier Award winner Laurence Boswell, the production is inspired by Dostoyevsky’s story and delves into themes of climate change, nationalism, and human impact on the world.

The play, set in 21st-century London, revolves around an ordinary man on a quest to share his dream of a better world before succumbing to the realisation that it might be harder than he thought.

Boswell said today: “Dostoyevsky brings light and warmth into our world. He is the great chronicler of the troubled soul to the many who struggle with anxiety and depression – he offers a vision of hope and redemption. I’m delighted to have Greg with me to tell this wonderful story.”

The Marylebone Theatre in west London will host the production from 21 March to 20 April 2024.