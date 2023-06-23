Further details have been revealed for the site-specific production of Macbeth set to visit a variety of locations from November.

Set to star Ralph Fiennes and Indira Varma as the regicidal couple, Simon Godwin will direct Shakespeare’s play in both the UK and Washington DC.

It has been revealed today that the show will be presented in custom-built theatre spaces at the Royal Highland Centre in Edinburgh (13 to 27 January 2024) and in London at Dock X, Canada Water (10 February to 23 March 2024). Tickets for these two locations are on sale now.

On sale date and venue for the Liverpool season (which runs from 24 November to 16 December 2023) will be announced soon. A Washington DC season will run in April 2024.

Set and costume design is by Frankie Bradshaw and the adaptation is by Emily Burns. Further creative team members and full casting will be confirmed in due course.