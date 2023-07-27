Full cast announced for Noises Off UK tour

Liza Goddard, Matthew Kelly and Simon Shepherd are among the company

Exclusive: Complete casting has now been revealed for the upcoming UK tour of the 40th anniversary production of Michael’s Frayn’s Noises Off.

The show will open at Birmingham Rep on 23 August, before visiting Newcastle, Bath, Truro, Blackpool, Poole, Salford, Guildford, York, Norwich, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes, Sheffield and Chichester. Further dates and casting for 2024 are still to be announced.

Directed by Lindsay Posner, the touring cast will include Liza Goddard (as Dotty Otley), Matthew Kelly (as Selsdon Mowbray) and Simon Shepherd (as Lloyd Dallas), alongside Simon Coates (as Frederick Fellowes), Lucy Robinson (as Belinda Blair), Daniel Rainford (as Tim Allgood), Dan Fredenburgh (as Garry Lejeune), Lisa Ambalavanar (as Brooke Ashton) and Nikhita Lesler (as Poppy Norton-Taylor).

The iconic “play-within-a-play” farce follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they shambolically attempt to put on the fictional comedy Nothing On.

Under the direction of Lindsay Posner, the creative team includes designer Simon Higlett, lighting designer Paul Pyant, sound designer Gregory Clarke, composer Will Stuart, movement and fight director Ruth Cooper-Brown, associate director George

Jibson and casting director Ginny Schiller.

As previously announced, the 40th anniversary production is also returning to the West End this September, running at the Theatre Royal Haymarket and starring Felicity Kendal, Jonathan Coy and Alexander Hanson.