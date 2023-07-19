Noises Off to return to the West End in September

The Theatre Royal Bath revival of Noises Off will return to the West End later this year.

The 40th anniversary production of Michael Frayn’s farce will play a 12-week season at the Theatre Royal Haymarket from 27 September 2023.

Noises Off stars Felicity Kendal (The Good Life, Relatively Speaking and Hay Fever) as Dotty, alongside Jonathan Coy as Frederick Fellows and Alexander Hanson as Lloyd Dallas, with further casting to be announced.

Directed by Lindsay Posner (God of Carnage, Hay Fever, Stones in his Pockets), it opened at Theatre Royal Bath in autumn 2022 before transferring for its initial West End run to the Phoenix Theatre in January this year. It was described by WhatsOnStage’s Sarah Crompton in a five-star review as “an utter treasure”.

Frayn’s celebrated comedy follows the on and off-stage antics of a touring theatre company as they stumble their way through the fictional farce, Nothing On. From the shambolic final rehearsals before opening night in Weston-super-Mare, to a disastrous matinee in Ashton-Under-Lyme seen entirely, and silently, from backstage, before we share their final, brilliantly catastrophic performance in Stockton-on-Tees.

The original production opened in London in 1982, and was adapted into a feature film in 1992.

The creative team for this 40th Anniversary production also includes Simon Higlett (designer), Paul Pyant (lighting designer), Greg Clarke (sound designer), Will Stuart (composer), Ruth Cooper-Brown (movement and fight director), George Jibson (associate director) and Ginny Schiller (casting director).

