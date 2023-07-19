Full cast announced for international tour of Hamilton

The full company has been confirmed for the new international tour of Hamilton, which will commence in Manila before travelling to Abu Dhabi ahead of other cities to be announced.

The cast is led by Jason Arrow as Alexander Hamilton, WhatsOnStage Award winner Rachelle Ann Go as Eliza Hamilton, DeAundre’ Woods as Aaron Burr, Akina Edmonds as Angelica Schuyler, Darnell Abraham as George Washington, David Park as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Shaka Bagadu Cook as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Jacob Guzman as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Elandrah Eramiha as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds and Brent Hill as King George.

The company of 34 performers is completed by Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Kirrah Amosa, Curtis Angus, Kyla Bartholomeusz, Taylor Broadard, Trey Curtis, Aniya Danée, Lachlan Dearing, Winston Hillyer, Indigo Hunt, Marcus John, Julian Kuo, Iosefa Laga’aia, Ashton Lash, HaNy Lee, Terrance Martin, Trevor Miles, Eliza Ohman, Callan Purcell, Joshua Rivera, Wesley Ryan, Emmy Saheki, Terrance Spencer and Dayton Tavares.

The cast is drawn from productions all over the world including Broadway, London, the North American tours, Australia and Germany.

Hamilton producer Jeffery Seller commented: “The entire creative team and I are thrilled that Hamilton will be seen by new audiences all over the world, and for them to experience the talents of this inspiring company.”

Michael Cassel, producer of the international tour, added: “We have assembled an extraordinary cast of superstars from productions all over the world for Hamilton‘s first ever international tour. We can’t wait to introduce them to you as we make our way to exciting new places for the very first time.”

The tour commences at The Theatre at Solaire on 17 September ahead of making its Middle Eastern premiere at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi on 17 January 2024. Further cities will be announced soon.

