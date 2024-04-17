Full cast announced for Fanny Mendelssohn comedy at the Watermill Theatre

Full casting has been unveiled for the world premiere of Fanny, a new comedy by Calum Finlay, set to grace the Watermill stage from 23 May to 15 June.

Directed by Katie-Ann McDonough, the play follows composer Fanny Mendelssohn’s journey as she intercepts a letter meant for her brother Felix, leading her to impersonate him and embark on a whirlwind adventure across Europe.

As already revealed, Charlie Russell, known for her roles in The Goes Wrong Show, takes on the titular role of Fanny. Joining her are Corey Montague-Sholay as Felix, Harry Kershaw as Paul, Kim Ismay as Lea, George Howard as Willhelm, and Jade May Lin making her professional debut as Clara.

Yshani Perinanayagam serves as composer and musical director, while Sophia Pardon takes on set and costume design duties. Lighting design is by David Howe, with sound design by Thomas André Wasley. HJB Casting handles the casting, while Hannah Gilbert serves as costume supervisor, Olivia Wolfenden as company stage manager on book, and Sophy Johnston as assistant stage manager.

Joint CEOs of the Watermill, artistic director Paul Hart and executive director Claire Murray, said: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Rebecca and the team to stage the world premiere of Fanny at the Watermill Theatre. We think audiences will love this hilarious new play inspired by the remarkable truth of who actually composed Felix Mendelssohn’s greatest hits!”