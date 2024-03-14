Exclusive: Passing Strange musical announces European premiere cast

The Tony Award-winning musical comes to UK shores for the first time

Exclusive: Casting has been revealed for the European premiere of the award-winning musical Passing Strange, which opens at the Young Vic in May.

The musical, which has book and lyrics by Stew, and music by Stew Stewart and Heidi Rodewald, created in collaboration with Annie Dorsen, follows a young Black musician as he sets out on a musical odyssey, through 80s Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Berlin.

The production marks the European premiere of Passing Strange, which was a major Broadway hit in 2008, receiving seven Tony Award nominations, winning for Best Book of a Musical, as well as seven Drama Desk Award nominations, winning for Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Lyrics and Outstanding Music; and it was named winner of the Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. A live Broadway cast recording is available to listen to now.

Liesl Tommy (Eclipsed) will direct Olivier Award-winner Giles Terera (Hamilton) as the Narrator, Rachel Adedeji (Dreaming Whilst Black) as Mother and Keenan Munn-Francis (Black Dog) as Youth, with the company also including David Albury (Get Up, Stand Up!), Nadia Violet Johnson (School of Rock), Renée Lamb (Cake) and Caleb Roberts (Tina – The Tina Turner Musical). The band is Ikechukwu Onwuagbu (bass), Nick Pinchbeck (keyboards/guitar), James Taylor (drums) and Art Terry(keyboards/guitar).

The creative team brings together set and costume designer Ben Stones, lighting designer Richard Howell, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video design by Will Duke, musical supervisor Brandon Michael Nase, musical director Art Terry, choreographer Dickson Mbi, voice and dialect coach Hazel Holder and casting director Heather Basten CDG.