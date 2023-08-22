Edinburgh Festival 2023: Top 10 jokes revealed by Dave

The top ten jokes of the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe have now been revealed by Dave as part of this year’s festival, which continues until 27 August.

Since 2008, the UK TV channel has been handing out the coveted award. However, this year marks the first time since 2019 and the prize has gone to Lorna Rose Treen for her gag about an unfaithful zookeeper. The final winner was voted for by the public after an initial shortlist was confirmed.

The top ten jokes are listed below:

“I started dating a zookeeper, but it turned out he was a cheetah.” Lorna Rose Treen (with 44% of the vote) “The most British thing I’ve ever heard? A lady who said ‘Well I’m sorry, but I don’t apologise.’” Liz Guterbock (41%) “Last year I had a great joke about inflation. But it’s hardly worth it now.” Amos Gill (40%) “When women gossip we get called bitchy; but when men do it’s called a podcast.” Sikisa (34%) “I thought I’d start off with a joke about The Titanic – just to break the ice.” Masai Graham (33%) “How do coeliac Germans greet each other? Gluten Tag.” Frank Lavender (32%) “My friend got locked in a coffee place overnight. Now he only ever goes into Starbucks, not the rivals. He’s Costa-phobic.” Roger Swift (29%) “I entered the ‘How not to surrender’ competition and I won hands down.” Bennett Arron (29%) “Nationwide must have looked pretty silly when they opened their first branch.” William Stone (28%) “My grandma describes herself as being in her ‘twilight years’ which I love because they’re great films.” Daniel Foxx (26%)

Sign up to our newsletter for more