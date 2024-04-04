Concord Theatricals acquires licensing rights to Operation Mincemeat

Interprid theatremakers across the world will be able to stage their own versions of the show in the future

Concord Theatricals, the major licensing organisation, has acquired the secondary licensing rights to the WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical Operation Mincemeat.

Concord has secured the rights from the West End musical’s producers Avalon, enabling other companies to stage their own non-replica versions of the five-person musical in the future.

The writers of the show, David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson, and Zoë Roberts said today: “To join Concord’s absolutely mind-boggling roster is the honour of our lives. We wanted to write a musical that shows that – no matter what you have at hand, no matter your set, your cast, your limits – you can create an incredible adventure.”

“We are immensely proud to be representing the global secondary licensing rights to the West End hit Operation Mincemeat,” continued Steven Greenhalgh, Concord Theatricals’ European VP of Acquisitions and Artistic Development. “From small beginnings David, Felix, Natasha and Zoë spent years crafting this very special musical and Concord Theatricals has enjoyed supporting them every step of the way.

“In collaboration with Avalon, we look forward to encouraging our theatre makers to embrace all the wit, heart and sangria Operation Mincemeat has to offer. Mission accepted. Huzzah!”

Currently running at the Fortune Theatre, the musical comedy is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II. It had developmental runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 and 2022, with an extended Riverside Studios run in 2022.

The West End cast currently includes Cumming, Claire-Marie Hall, Hodgson, Jak Malone, Roberts, Seán Carey, Geri Allen, Christian Andrews, and Holly Sumpton.

Producer Jon Thoday for Avalon concluded, “We are delighted Concord has acquired the non-replica rights for Operation Mincemeat and look forward to aspiring theatre makers breathing life into this production around the world in due course.”

Operation Mincemeat is helmed by director Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), who provided directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, and choreographed by Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera).

The creative team also includes Ben Stones (Sylvia) as set and costume designer, Mark Henderson (Girl from the North Country) as lighting designer, Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera) as sound designer, Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as orchestrator and vocal arranger, and Georgie Staight as associate director.

A release timeline will be announced at a later date.