Chitty Chitty Bang Bang tour unveils further casting

A large bulk of the casting has been announced for the upcoming revival of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Adam Garcia is set to take on the role of Caractacus Potts in the production, which is scheduled to open at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton on 30 April 2024, before commencing a UK tour. Joining him will be Emmerdale star Liam Fox, taking on the role of Grandpa Potts.

Playing Truly Scrumptious will be Ellie Nunn, while also in the company are Martin Callaghan as the Baron / Sid, Jenny Gayner as the Baroness / Violet, Adam Stafford as Boris, Michael Joseph as Goran and John Macaulay as the Toymaker.

In additional Elaine C Smith will play the role of the Childcatcher in Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Inverness.

Also revealed today are Charlie Bishop, Ruaraidh Blackwood, Hadrian Delacey, Belle Kizzy Green, Kirsty Ingram, Bibi Jay, Isabella Mason, Theo UK Rose and Callum Train, forming the ensemble, as well as Tia Gyngell, Joe Press, Molly Rees Howe and Luke Woollaston as swings.

Jemima Potts will be played by Gracie Cochrane, Isla Ithier, Isabella Manning and Jasmine Nyenya, while Jeremy Potts will be played by Ayrton English, Charlie McGuire, Roshan Thomson and Louis Wilkins.

Further cast members are to be revealed.

With music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams, and based on the MGM motion picture, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang follows the story of Caractacus Potts, an absent-minded inventor who, with the assistance of his children Jemima and Jeremy, revives a dilapidated racing car only to discover its magical capabilities.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, based on Ian Fleming’s classic children’s story and adapted into a popular 1968 film, features timeless songs by the Sherman Brothers, including “Toot Sweets”, “Hushabye Mountain”, “Truly Scrumptious”, and the Academy Award-nominated title song, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang”.

The production will be under the direction of Thom Southerland (Titanic, Parade) and choreographed by Karen Bruce (Strictly Come Dancing, The Bodyguard). It includes set and costume design by Morgan Large (Newsies, Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat), lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Gareth Tucker, and musical supervision by George Dyer (The Wizard of Oz, Annie, Billy Elliot). Casting is handled by Debbie O’Brien.

Tour stops include Woking, Wimbledon, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Bromley, Milton Keynes, Belfast, Torquay, Llandudo, Glasgow, Inverness, Norwich, Oxford, Liverpool, Stoke, Leicester, Eastbourne and Bournemouth.

Select stops are on sale at the link below.