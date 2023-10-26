Cast confirmed for the return of Leaves of Glass at the Park Theatre

The acclaimed production will be back at the north London venue in January

Casting has been announced for the return of Philip Ridley’s four-hander play Leaves of Glass.

The piece, which received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage during its initial staging at the Park Theatre this past May, is set in east London and follows a man named Steven, who has always strived to be a good person but is suddenly confronted with accusations from his wife, mother and brother.

Artistic director Jez Bond commented: ”We are delighted to have Philip Ridley’s Leaves of Glass return to Park Theatre after a successful run earlier this year, which saw the show break box office records for Park90. Lidless Theatre’s show received an overwhelmingly positive reaction from both the press and audience members. It’s a pleasure to have such high-quality work back in the building and we are delighted that audiences who missed it the first time – or those who want to see this powerful drama again – will get the chance to catch it.”

The new staging will see cast members Kacey Ainsworth (Sweeney Todd, Holes), Ned Costello (Britannicus) and Joseph Potter (The Poltergeist) reprising their respective roles as Liz, Steven and Barry. They will be joined by Katie Eldred (This Beautiful Future), who takes on the role of Debbie. Casting is by Nadine Rennie CDG.

Leaves of Glass is directed by Max Harrison, produced by Zoe Weldon and Lidless Theatre, and features set and costume design by Kit Hinchcliffe, lighting design by Alex Lewer and sound design by Sam Glossop.

It returns to the Park Theatre from 16 January to 10 February 2024, with a press night set for 18 January.

