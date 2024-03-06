Cast announced for Wuthering Heights musical workshop

Casting has been set for the workshop development process for a new Wuthering Heights musical.

Based on the Brontë classic tale about tortured love on the Yorkshire Moors, the show is written by father and daughter duo Mick and Lizzie Lister, with book and lyrics by Lizzie Lister, and music by Mick Lister, Lizzie Lister and Clare Lonsdale.

Set to appear in the workshops are, Cleve September (The Little Big Things, Hamilton) as Heathcliff, Lara Denning (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Matilda) as Nelly Dean , Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady) as Edgar Linton, Jasmine Hackett (Six) as Isabella Linton (Six), Luke Friend (American Idiot, Footloose) as Hindley Earnshaw and Lizzie Lister as Cathy Earnshaw.

The ensemble includes Marco Venturini, Anna Van Der Wolf, Ashley-Jordon Packer and Grace Hope Charles.

This new musical adaptation of the Brontë classic has a creative team led by director Racky Plews, producer Emily Obasohan and choreographer Jared Hageman. Composer and arranger Mick Lister is musical supervisor, and casting is by Matt Sheppard.

Full production details are to be revealed at a later date.