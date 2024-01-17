Cast announced for The Crucible in Sheffield

Arthur Miller’s classic will be performed in a theatre that shares its name!

Sheffield Theatres has confirmed casting for its revival of The Crucible.

The brand-new production is set to be directed by associate artistic director Anthony Lau (Miss Saigon). It will star Geoffrey Aymer as Giles Corey, Ian Drysdale as Deputy Governor Danforth, Jasmine Elcock as Mercy Lewis; Honor Kneafsey as Betty Parris; Joseph Langdon as Ezekiel Cheever, Anoushka Lucas as Elizabeth Proctor, Andrew Macbean as Francis Nurse and Simon Manyonda as John Proctor.

As well as Alexandra Mathie as Rebecca Nurse, Giullianna Martinez as Tituba, Laura Pyper as Ann Putnam and Sarah Good, Sid Sagar as Reverend Hale, Rose Shalloo as Abigail Williams, Mark Weinman as Thomas Putnam, Millicent Wong as Mary Warren and Sargon Yelda as Reverend Parris.

The production will have design by Georgia Lowe, lighting design by Jess Bernberg, compositions and sound design by Giles Thomas, movement and choreography by Aline David and intimacy and fight direction by Haruka Kuroda. Chris Poon serves as musical director and Jessica Millward as assistant director to Lau. Casting is by Jacob Sparrow.

Arthur Miller’s classic will coincidentally play in the Crucible theatre from 2 to 30 March, with a press night set for 7 March.