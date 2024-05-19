Cast announced for Redcliffe musical workshops

The show will have a series of public workshops at the Other Palace next week

First seen as part of MTFestUK 2024, the new musical Redcliffe will be presented for public workshop performances later this month.

Running in the Other Palace Studio, the piece is penned by Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie and Clyde, Heathers, & Juliet) with orchestrations and musical direction by Ben Tomalin. It is based on the true events of William Critchard and Richard Arnold in Redcliffe, Bristol in the 1750s.

Set to lead the workshop performances are Gage as William and Liam Tamne as Richard, with the pair to be joined by Lauren Drew (Six), Nadine Higgin (Legally Blonde), Leanne Jones (Hairspray), Matteo Johnson (Halls the Musical), Jessica Lee (Miss Saigon), Rebecca Lock (Mary Poppins), Joseph Peacock (Kin), Steven Serlin (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Jess Douglas Welsh (Woven) and Russell Wilcox (Annie).

It is produced by the Other Palace and funded via the venue’s development fund, where 50p of every ticket sold in the main house goes to supporting new work. Further plans for the show will be revealed in due course.

The workshops will run from 29 to 31 May.