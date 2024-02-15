Cast announced for Kinky Boots revival at Storyhouse

Cast has been announced for hit musical Kinky Boots, which is set to take the stage at Storyhouse in Chester next year.

With a Tony and Grammy winning score by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein, the piece runs from from 3 to 18 May 2024.

Based on the beloved Miramax motion picture, the story follows Charlie Price, who inherits a struggling shoe factory. His encounter with drag queen Lola leads to a transformation in the business model as they embark on a journey that defies convention.

Set to star in the show will be Danny Becker as Charlie, Gareth Cassidy as George, Phil Corbitt as Mr Price, Rachael Garnett as Milan Fashion Week Stage Manager, Lynwen Haf Roberts as Pat, Kaitlin Howard as Trish, James Ifan as Richard Bailey, Sebastian Lim-Seet as Harry, James Lowrie as Angel, Roddy Lynch as Don, Remi Martin as Angel, Duane-Lamonte O’Garro as Lola, Seren Sandham-Davies as Nicola, Thomas Sankey as Angel and Leah Vassell as Lauren.

Directed by Amber Sinclair-Case, the show has choreography by Nicole Bondzie and design by Rachel Ryan. Kate Harvey serves as sound designer, Charley Dunford as lighting designer and Sarah De Tute is musical director.