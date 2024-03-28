Cast announced for Footloose revival

Casting has been revealed for the forthcoming revival of Footloose.

Running from 31 May to 26 September, Footloose opens the season in the main house at Pitlochry Festival Theatre before transferring to co-producing house, the New Wolsey Theatre from 3 to 26 October.

The show is based on the 1984 Oscar-nominated film starring Kevin Bacon which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. It tells the story of a teenage boy from Chicago, who moves to a small farming town with strict local laws that include a ban on dancing by the local preacher.

Adapted for the stage by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, it features a score by Tom Snow and lyrics by Dean Pitchford with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins, and Jim Steinman. The production is designed by Adrian Rees, with music directed by Richard Reeday, lighting by Jeanine Byrne, sound by James Cook, choreography by Kally Lloyd-Jones, fight direction by Robin Hellier and the voice dialect coach is Charmian Hoare. Casting was completed by the creative team following an open call.

Forming the cast are Lola Aluko (Medea), Chris Coxon (The Wizard of Oz) as Coach Roger Dunbar, Theo Diedrick (Sleeping Beauty) as Lyle, Kirsty Findlay (Our Ladies Of Perpetual Succour) as Ariel Moore, Connor Going (Sunshine on Leith) as Chuck Cranston, Charlotte Grayson (The Lord of the Rings) as Wendy Jo, Nina Kristofferson (Medea) as Ethel McCormack, Signe Larsson (The Wizard of Oz) as Urleen and Myles Miller (Alice In Wonderland) as Travis.

Joining them are Wendy Paver (The Blonde Bombshells of 1943) as Vi Moore, Elizabeth Rowe (Made in Dagenham) as Rusty, Robin Simpson (The Railway Children) as the Reverend Shaw Moore, Luke Thornton (The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole the Musical) as Willard and Luke Wilson (Much Ado About Nothing) as Ren McCormack.

They form the already announced season company, also featuring Irene Allan (Wilf), Fiona Bruce (Once), Oliver Cookson (A Streetcar Named Desire), David Douglas (The Descent O’ Orpheus Tae the Underwal), soprano Emma Morwood, baritone Colin Murray, soprano Colleen Nicoll, David Rankine (The Fair Maid of the West), and mezzo-soprano Ulrike Wutscher.

Other shows that will be presented include the previously announced Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a new version of Jane Austen’s Sense and Sensibility, and Shirley Valentine.