Cast announced for Cluedo 2 tour

Casting has been set for Cluedo 2, the stage sequel to the original theatrical adaptation of the hit board game.

Penned by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran (Birds of a Feather, Dreamboats and Petticoats), the comedy murder mystery opens at Richmond Theatre next February before visiting stops across the nation.

Helen Flanagan (Coronation Street) will make her stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and Jason Durr (Heartbeat, Casualty) stars as Colonel Mustard. The production will be directed by award winner Mark Bell (The Plays That Goes Wrong).

Durr said: “I’m thrilled to be joining the cast of Cluedo 2 as Colonel Mustard. I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character. I am looking forward to bringing laughter and this ultimate whodunnit to audiences across the UK in its 75th anniversary year.”

Flanagan added: “I’ve long been looking for the right theatre role for ages and I’m so excited to be making my stage acting debut in the iconic role of Miss Scarlett. It could not be more perfect! Cluedo 2 is going to be so much fun and I am thrilled to be working alongside such a great actor as Jason. I can’t wait to begin rehearsals in the New Year, and, of course, wear the famous red dress!”

Further cast and creative team are to be revealed. Select dates are on sale below.