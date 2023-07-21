Brokeback Mountain – new images of world premiere production released

Brand-new production shots have been released for the current world premiere of Brokeback Mountain.

Directed by Jonathan Butterell and written by Ashley Robinson, the play features songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. Set in 1963 Wyoming, Brokeback Mountain follows the story of Ennis and Jack, who take jobs on the isolated mountain and find themselves struggling with unexpected emotional depths and an unresistible love that spans two decades.

Starring in the show are Mike Faist (West Side Story) as Jack, Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased) as Ennis, Eddi Reader as the Balladeer, Emily Fairn (The Responder, making her stage debut) as Alma, Paul Hickey (The Merchant of Venice) as Older Ennis, and Martin Marquez (Joe/Bill/Jack’s Father) alongside Reader’s onstage band – made up of Sean Green, Meelie Traill, Julian Jackson and BJ Cole.

Completing the cast are Rob Alexander-Adams (understudy Older Ennis and understudy Joe/Bill/Jack’s Father), Tom Mahy (understudy Jack/Ennis) and Sophie Reid (Lureen/Waitress and understudy Alma/Balladeer/Jack’s Mother).

The creative team also includes Tom Pye (set and costume design), David Finn (lighting design), Christopher Shutt (sound design), Shaheen Baig (casting director), Tommy Ross-Williams (intimacy director), Kevin McCurdy (fight director), Phil Wilding (production manager), Zeb Lalljee (costume supervisor), Sam Cox (wigs maker/supervisor), Lily Mollgaard (props supervisor), and Mary Irwin and Ben Furey (vocal/dialect coach).

The production marks the first world premiere play to be originated at @sohoplace and is the fourth production to open at the new venue, following Marvellous, As You Like It, and Medea. It is produced by Nica Burns with Adam Blanshay Productions, Lambert Jackson Productions, and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment.

Brokeback Mountain runs until 12 August 2023, with tickets on sale below.