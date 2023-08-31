Billie the Kid musical to have UK premiere in the West End

New musical Billie the Kid will play two concerts in the West End in November.

Penned by Gez Mercer (music, lyrics and book) and Conway McDermott (book), the piece is billed as “a new kind of love story” and set in a Bible Belt town. It follows a 17-year old girl Billie, as well as her tempestuous friendship with childhood sweetheart Brody Benson – who forms a connection with a queer punk rocker.

Directed by Kerry Kyriacos Michael (former artistic director and chief executive of Theatre Royal Stratford East), it is being semi-staged in front of a live audience for the first time on 13 and 20 November at the Vaudeville Theatre (customary home of the award-winning musical Six).

Casting and full creative team for the production are to be revealed in due course, with tickets on sale at midday today.