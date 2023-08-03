Beautiful Thing announces cast and creative team

The 30th anniversary production of Jonathan Harvey’s play will embark on a tour this autumn

Theatre Royal Stratford East, Leeds Playhouse, and HOME Manchester have announced the full cast and creative team for the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Harvey’s Beautiful Thing.

Set on a south London estate, teenagers Ste and Jamie strike up a new relationship and explore feelings as they come to terms with their sexuality. The 90s coming-of-age story unpacks what it means to be 16 and in love.

The cast includes Raphael Akuwudike (Romeo and Juliet) as Ste, Joshua Asaré (Comedy Troll) as Jamie, Trieve Blackwood-Cambridge (Pinocchio) as Tony, Shvorne Marks (Meek) as Sandra, and Scarlett Rayner (Sexy Beast) as Leah.

Anthony Simpson-Pike, who is set to direct Beautiful Thing, commented: “Beautiful Thing is an iconic queer story that holds a special place in so many people’s hearts. Many people saw their own stories on stage and screen for the first time. In its 30th anniversary year, I feel excited for people who look like me to see their own stories reflected on stage too, to feel that same stirring of recognition in this seminal piece. Black queer people have always been around, this beautiful story of discovering your true self and falling in love belongs to all of us.”

The creative team includes Rosie Elnile (set and costume design), Elliot Griggs (lighting design), Xana (sound design), Annie-Lunnette Deakin-Foster (movement and intimacy director), Isabella Odoffin CDG (casting director), Robert Awosusi (associate director), Bret Yount (fight director), Jackie Orton (costume supervisor), Joel Trill (voice and dialect coach), Wabriya King (production dramatherapist), and Joanna Sturrock (casting assistant).

Beautiful Thing opens at Theatre Royal Stratford East on 8 September and runs until 7 October, with a press night on 14 September. The show then moves to Leeds Playhouse (18 to 28 October), and HOME Manchester (31 October to 11 November).

Tickets for the Stratford dates are on sale below.