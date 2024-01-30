An Officer and a Gentleman musical announces complete cast

The touring production is now in rehearsals

Complete casting for An Officer and a Gentleman on tour has now been revealed.

Based on the cherished film starring Richard Gere, the show was first seen at Curve in spring 2018. The story is based on writer Douglas Day Stewart’s personal experience as a naval officer candidate. The book of the musical is co-written by Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen and the piece features songs including “Up Where We Belong”, “Alone”, “Don’t Cry Out Loud”, “You’re the Voice” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”.

Joining previously announced cast members Luke Baker (Billy Elliot) as Zack Mayo, Georgia Lennon (The Osmonds) as Paula Pokrifki, Jamal Crawford (Fame) as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Paul French (Grease) as Sid Worley and Sinead Long (Sylvia) as Lynette Pomeroy will be Melanie Masson (The X-Factor) as Esther Pokrifki, Tim Rogers (West Side Story) as Byron Mayo, Olivia Foster-Browne (Grease) as Casey Seegar and Lucas Piquero (Sister Act) as Eduardo Cortez, alongside Chris Breistein (School of Rock) as Finman, Wendi Harriott (The Voice UK) as Aunt Bunny, James Wilkinson-Jones (South Pacific) as Troy and Danny Whelan (Miss Saigon) as Craig.

The cast is completed by Julia Jones (Mamma Mia! The Party), Etisyai Philip (Cluedo), Mia Harrison (Million Dollar Quartet), Lukin Simmonds (Annie), Will May (The Twelve Tenors) and Ellie Grace Cousins (Mamma Mia!).

Director Nikolai Foster is joined on the creative team by choreographer Joanna Goodwin, while set and costume design is by Michael Taylor, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox, casting by Debbie O’Brien and associate direction by Michaela Powell.

The production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

The new tour will kick off at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on 23 February 2024 before visiting Glasgow, Belfast, Llandudno, Bradford, Wimbledon, Cardiff, Brighton, Manchester, Stoke, Newcastle, Oxford, York, Sheffield, Southampton, Torquay, Canterbury, Southend, Liverpool, Nottingham, Woking, Leicester, Truro, Bristol, Ipswich, Eastbourne, Wolverhampton, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes, Bromley and Hull.

Tickets for select dates are on sale below.