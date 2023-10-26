Lead cast for An Officer and a Gentleman tour announced

The musical adaptation of the film opens in Birmingham next February

Lead casting for An Officer and a Gentleman on tour has been revealed.

Based on the cherished film starring Richard Gere, the show was first seen at Curve in spring 2018. The story is based on writer Douglas Day Stewart’s personal experience as a naval officer candidate. The book of the musical is co-written by Stewart and Sharleen Cooper Cohen and the piece features songs including “Up Where We Belong”, “Alone”, “Don’t Cry Out Loud”, “You’re the Voice” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun”.

Set to star will be Luke Baker (Billy Elliot) as Zack Mayo, Georgia Lennon (The Osmonds) as Paula Pokrifki, Jamal Crawford (Fame) as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley, WhatsOnStage Award nominee Paul French (Grease) as Sid Worley and Sinead Long (Sylvia) as Lynette Pomeroy. Further casting is to be confirmed.

Director Nikolai Foster is joined on the creative team by choreographer Joanna Goodwin,while set and costume design is by Michael Taylor, musical supervision and orchestration by George Dyer, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall, wig, hair and make up design by Sam Cox and casting by Debbie O’Brien. The production is produced by Jamie Wilson, Jack Maple, Gavin Kalin and Jason Haigh-Ellery in association with Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros Theatre Ventures.

The new tour will kick off at the Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham on 23 February 2024 before visiting Glasgow, Belfast, Llandudno, Bradford, Wimbledon, Cardiff, Brighton, Manchester, Stoke, Newcastle, Dartford, Oxford, York, Sheffield, Southampton, Torquay, Canterbury, Southend, Liverpool, Nottingham, Woking, Leicester, Truro, Bristol, Ipswich, Eastbourne, Wolverhampton, Blackpool, Aberdeen, Milton Keynes, Bromley, Hull and Carlisle.