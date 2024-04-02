Alfie Boe and more announced for With All Our Hearts in the West End

Alfie Boe (Les Misérables) is set to join the cast of With All Our Hearts, celebrating over 75 years of the NHS.

Other performers in the line-up include Aimie Atkinson (Death Note: The Musical), Joni Ayton-Kent (The Prince), Kerry Ellis (Anything Goes), Jo Foster (Just For One Day: The Live Aid Musical), Tom Francis (Sunset Boulevard), Ahmed Hamad (Standing at the Sky’s Edge), Preeya Kalidas (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie), Rob Madge (My Son’s A Queer), Gracie McGonigal (The Little Big Things), Trevor Dion Nicholas (Next to Normal) and Marisha Wallace (Guys and Dolls).

The NHS Choir from Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust will also be performing, while Oti Mabuse (Strictly Come Dancing) and Dr Ranj (All Star Musicals) will serve as hosts for the event.

Written by Madge and directed by Arlene Phillips with Lily Dyble, With All Our Hearts will take the audience through the history of the NHS. The production features music and musical supervision by Matthew Brind.

Presented by Adam Blanshay Productions in partnership with NHS Charities Together, the piece was originally conceived by Brind and Blanshay, with the latter commenting: “In recent years, the NHS has truly been a force to be reckoned with. It has done so much for all of us, and is an institution that we should all be proud of. It has battled through the pandemic and beyond, touching each and every single one of our lives, so I cannot say how truly excited I am to be creating this event in celebration of their historic 75th Anniversary.

“With All Our Hearts is our gesture, as a theatre community, to offer our skills and our talents to help support the minds and souls of others and express our gratitude to those who have helped us when we have needed it most. In support of NHS Charities Together, with our participating performers, we are committed to staging this night of new work and old favourites, in what promises to be an uplifting and inspirational evening of fun, music, laughter and love. I hope you will consider joining us in building something truly unique in helping to support this fantastic organisation; a major coming together of the West End and the NHS, a place where we will always find help if we need it.”

With All Our Hearts will take place at the West End’s Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday, 9 April at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale below, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going directly to NHS Charities Together.