Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations to end West End run early

The show is now set to play its final performance this September

Producers of the West End premiere of Ain’t Too Proud have today confirmed that the show will end its run at the Prince Edward Theatre on Sunday, 17 September 2023. It was previously scheduled to close on 7 January 2024.

The musical tells the story of legendary Motown group, The Temptations, tracing their extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Numbers include “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “Get Ready,” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg,” among many others.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage, being described as “a couple of hours of unalloyed pleasure, and that deserves to be a great big fat popular hit.”

The West End cast is led by Cameron Bernard Jones as Melvin Franklin, Kyle Cox as Paul Williams, Sifiso Mazibuko as Otis Williams, Mitchell Zhangazha as Eddie Kendricks, and Tosh Wanogho-Maud as David Ruffin.

The ensemble includes Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Natalia Brown, Ryan Carter, Hannah Fairclough, Christopher Gopaul, Daniel Haswell, Naomi Katiyo, Akmed Junior Khemalai, Holly Liburd, Darnell Mathew-James, Simeon Montague, Posi Morakinyo, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Michael James Stewart, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Dylan Turner and Kevin Yates.

Ain’t Too Proud is written by Dominique Morisseau, a recipient of the prestigious Kennedy Prize. The musical reunites director Des McAnuff, a two-time Tony Award winner, with Sergio Trujilio, the Tony and Olivier Award-winning choreographer, known for their work on the hit show Jersey Boys.

The production features scenic design by Tony Award nominee Robert Brill, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Tony Award winner Steve Canyon Kennedy, and projection design by Drama Desk Award winner Peter Nigrini. Charles G LaPointe handles hair and wig design, while music supervision and arrangements are by Kenny Seymour, orchestrations by Drama Desk Award winner Harold Wheeler, and music direction by Matt Smith. Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG are responsible for casting.

