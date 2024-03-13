Additional line-up revealed for West End Does: Country concert

Following the success of their WhatsOnStage Award-nominated productions like Schwartz at 75, West End Does… is back with a new show celebrating all things country music.

Scheduled for 5 May 2024 at 6:30 pm, the concert coincides with the sixth anniversary of the production company and will take place at Cadogan Hall.

The line-up includes Olivier Award winner Arthur Darvill (known for his roles in Doctor Who and Oklahoma!) and Giovanna Fletcher (2:22 Ghost Story and Everybody’s Talking About Jamie).

Joining them and revealed today are Louise Dearman (Wicked), Michael Ahomka-Lindsay (Newsies, Cabaret), Matt Lucas (The Great British Bake Off, Little Britain, Les Misérables), Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, South Pacific) and Leslie Bowman (Hamilton, Guys and Dolls).

The company will be presenting numbers from Dolly Parton and Johnny Cash to Taylor Swift and Shania Twain. There will also be a special competition for one budding performer to be a part of the concert itself singing the act two opening number.

The concert will feature special guests Remember Monday, a successful three-part harmony group with roots in the West End scene.

Tickets are on sale via the Cadogan Hall website.