WhatsOnStage Awards – photo highlights from the last ten years

Take a trip down memory lane!

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

29 January 2025

Sam Tutty and Miriam-Teak Lee, Cynthia Erivo, and Andrew Scott
Sam Tutty and Miriam-Teak Lee, Cynthia Erivo, and Andrew Scott, © middle by Peter Gibbons, left and right by Dan Wooller

Call us nostalgic but as we approach the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards we couldn’t help dusting off the photo albums to look back at past ceremonies.

Always the highlight of our theatrical calendars, the WhatsOnStage Awards celebrate the best of UK theatre and are the only major awards voted for by the fans.

Look back at some photos from the last ten years of events, and if you haven’t yet, why not get your ticket to join us on the 9 February at The London Palladium?

2014

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo singing “One Night Only” from Dreamgirls, © Peter Gibbons
Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint
Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint reunite as winners at the WhatsOnStage Awards, © Dan Wooller
Stephen Ashfield, Alexia Khadime, Jared Gertner and Gavin Creel accept the 2014 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical for The Book of Mormon at the 2014 WhatsOnStage Awards
Stephen Ashfield, Alexia Khadime, Jared Gertner and Gavin Creel accept the Award for Best New Musical for The Book of Mormon, © Dan Wooller

2015

Jon Jon Briones accepts the Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Miss Saigon and Eva Noblezada accepts the Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Miss Saigon
Jon Jon Briones accepts the Award for Best Actor in a Musical for Miss Saigon and Eva Noblezada accepts the Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Miss Saigon, © Dan Wooller
Tom Hiddleston accepts the 2015 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Play Revival for Coriolanus and David Tennant accepts the 2015 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Play for Richard II at the 2015 WhatsOnStage Awards
Tom Hiddleston accepts the Award for Best Play Revival for Coriolanus and David Tennant accepts the Award for Best Actor in a Play for Richard II, © Dan Wooller

2016

Les Misérables perform at the WhatsOnStage Awards
Les Misérables perform at the WhatsOnStage Awards, © Peter Gibbons
Benedict Cumberbatch collects his WhatsOnStage Award for Best Actor in a Play for Hamlet, while Nicole Kidman won Best Actress Award for playing scientist Rosalind Franklin in the UK premiere of Photograph 51,
Benedict Cumberbatch accepts his Award for Best Actor in a Play for Hamlet, while Nicole Kidman accepts her Award for Best Actress for Photograph 51, © Dan Wooller

2017

Billie Piper accepts the award for Best Actress in a Play for Yerma
Billie Piper accepts the Award for Best Actress in a Play for Yerma, © Dan Wooller
Amber Riley accepts the Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Dreamgirls
Amber Riley accepts the Award for Best Actress in a Musical for Dreamgirls, © Dan Wooller

2018

Hosts Trevor Dion Nicholas and Vikki Stone,
Hosts Trevor Dion Nicholas and Vikki Stone, WhatsOnStage
Olivia Colman accepts the Award for Best Actress in a Play for Mosquitoes
Olivia Colman accepts the Award for Best Actress in a Play for Mosquitoes, © Dan Wooller
Lucie Shorthouse accepts the Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Fra Fee accepts the Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for The Ferryman
Lucie Shorthouse accepts the Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie and Fra Fee accepts the Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Play for The Ferryman, © Dan Wooller

2019

Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Vicky Vox hosting the WhatsOnStage Awards© Stephen Wright
Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Vicky Vox hosting the WhatsOnStage Awards, © Stephen Wright
The cast of Six the Musical
The cast of Six the Musical, © WhatsOnStage
Jonathan Bailey at the WhatsOnStage Awards,
Jonathan Bailey at the WhatsOnStage Awards, © Dan Wooller
Patti LuPone accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for Company, © Dan Wooller
Carrie Hope Fletcher accepts the award for Best Actress in a Musical for Heathers,
Carrie Hope Fletcher accepts the award for Best Actress in a Musical for Heathers, © Dan Wooller

2020

Miriam-Teak Lee accepts award for & Juliet
Miriam-Teak Lee accepts Award for Best Actress in a Musical for & Juliet, © Stephen Wright Photography
The cast of Come From Away perform
The cast of Come From Away perform, © Stephen Wright Photography
Hosts Tom Read Wilson and Jodie Prenger perform a number
Hosts Tom Read Wilson and Jodie Prenger perform a number, © Stephen Wright Photography

See more from the 20th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards here!

2021

Jamie Muscato performs a number from West Side Story
Jamie Muscato performs a number from West Side Story, © Danny Kaan
Cast members from Hair perform
Cast members from Hair perform, © Danny Kaan

See more from the 21st Annual WhatsOnStage Awards here!

2022

Eddie Redmayne and Samantha Barks
Samantha Barks (nominee for Best Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Musical for Frozen) and Eddie Redmayne (winner of Best Performer in a Male Identifying Role in a Musical for Cabaret), © Dan Wooller
Rob Madge accepts the Award for Best Off-West End Production for My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)
Rob Madge accepts the Award for Best Off-West End Production for My Son’s A Queer (But What Can You Do?), © Danny Kaan
Akiya Henry accepts the Award for Best Supporting Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Play
Akiya Henry accepts the Award for Best Supporting Performer in a Female Identifying Role in a Play for The Tragedy of Macbeth, © Danny Kaan

See more from the 22nd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards here!

2023

Hosts Billy Nevers, Laurie Kynaston and Courtney Bowman
Hosts Billy Nevers, Laurie Kynaston and Courtney Bowman, © Danny Kaan
Cabaret stars John McCrea, Aimee Lou Wood and Nathan Ives-Moiba present Best Takeover Performance to Lucie Jones for Wicked
Cabaret stars Nathan Ives-Moiba, Aimee Lou Wood and John McCrea present Best Takeover Performance to Lucie Jones for Wicked, © Dan Wooller
Jodie Comer wins Best Performer in a Play for Prima Facie,
Jodie Comer wins Best Performer in a Play for Prima Facie, © Danny Kaan
Six win Best West End Show
Six win Best West End Show, © Danny Kaan

See more from the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards here!

2024

See more from the 24th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards here!

Got any photos from attending past WhatsOnStage Awards? We’d love to see them! Please share them with us on social media.

