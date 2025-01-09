Gina and Mazz Murray to host the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards

The hosts for the 25th Annual WhatsOnStage Awards have been revealed.

The ceremony will return to The London Palladium on Sunday, 9 February 2025, beginning at 7pm. Co-produced with creative directors Alex Parker and Damian Sandys, the event will see a series of winners crowned across a range of categories, alongside exclusive live performances from top stage talent and a 24-piece orchestra.

The Awards Concerts are known for their exclusive, one-off performances, which have included sneak-peeks, new melodies and re-orchestrated versions of contemporary classics, performed by some of the most notable stage names performing in theatres around the world.

Set to host this year will be Gina and Mazz Murray, uniting to present the silver anniversary event. Both have some major theatre credits to their names: Gina Murray’s stage credits include Chicago, Fame, The Roy Orbison Story (all in the West End) as well as Hairspray on tour, while on screen she has appeared in The Hunt for Raoul Moat, Doctors and Sorted.

Meanwhile, Mazz Murray is currently portraying Donna Sheridan in the West End production of Mamma Mia!, with other West End credits including We Will Rock You, Chicago and Fame. Her TV credits include EastEnders and The Quest.

Voting for the WhatsOnStage Awards, the only major theatre awards decided by the theatregoers themselves, closed earlier today.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now at the link below.