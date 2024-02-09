Watch the cast of Starter for Ten musical in rehearsals ahead of world premiere

Performances begin at Bristol Old Vic later this month

Exclusive: A brand-new, behind-the-scenes video has been released for the upcoming musical adaptation of Starter for Ten.

The show has a book and lyrics co-written by Emma Hall and Charlie Parham, with an 80s-inspired score composed by queer, pop-punk composers Tom Rasmussen and Hatty Carman. It is based on the novel by bestselling author David Nicholls and the 2006 film adaptation of the same name, which starred James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch, James Corden and Rebecca Hall.

Set in 1985, the coming-of-age story centres on Brian, who is starting his first year at Bristol University with the aim to fulfil his lifelong dream of competing on BBC quiz show University Challenge.

Leading the show as Brian is Adam Bregman, who has previous credits including Tolkein and Huntingdon Theatre’s stage production of Sing Street. Joining Bregman is Eubha Akilade (Find Me In Paris, The Diplomat), who takes the role of Rebecca, Brian’s closest friend on campus.

Stephenson Ardern-Sodje (Rock Follies) plays Brian’s childhood best friend Spencer, Miracle Chance (Heathers) plays Brian’s team member Lucy, am-dram celebrity Alice is played by Emily Lane (Frozen), and Will Jennings (Les Misérables) plays team captain Patrick.

Mel Giedroyc (The Crown Jewels, Company) plays Brian’s mum Irene, while Robert Portal (Belgravia) plays legendary quizmaster Bamber Gascoigne, with Gemma Knight-Jones (Come From Away)as Professor Bowman, Luke Johnson (The Light Princess) as Des and Natasha O’Brien (Aspects of Love) as Mrs Harbinson. Completing the cast are Finlay Blackman, William Hall and Rockingham Ooi-Griffiths, sharing the role of Young Brian.

Running from 29 February to 30 March 2024, Starter for Ten is directed by Parham and choreographed by Shelley Maxwell, with lighting by Rory Beaton, set and costume design by Frankie Bradshaw, sound design by Gregory Clarke, musical supervision by Nick Barstow and casting by Will Burton for GBC.

Hall and Parham’s company, Antic Productions, co-produce alongside Bristol Old Vic, Longshot Films – which co-produced the 2006 film adaptation – and Playtone.