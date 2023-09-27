Watch footage from five-star The Little Big Things musical

The show continues its West End premiere at new venue @sohoplace

Have a first look at fresh footage for the new British musical The Little Big Things.

The piece, penned by Nick Butcher, Tom Ling and Joe White, is based on the best-selling memoir by Henry Fraser, who became almost entirely paralysed during an accident. It received a stellar five-star write-up from WhatsOnStage earlier this month.

A new clip from the musical has been unveiled today, while a fresh track “Feel Like This” has been released across streaming platforms.

Leading the show are Ed Larkin and Jonny Amies as Henry, with Alasdair Harvey as Henry’s dad, Andrew Fraser, Linzi Hateley as Henry’s mum, Fran Fraser, alongside Jordan Benjamin (Dom), Rebecca Bowden (Surgeon), Jamie Chatterton (Tom), Gracie McGonigal (Katie), Tom Oliver (Marco), Malinda Parris (Dr Graham), Cleve September (Will) and Amy Trigg (Agnes) with Stephen John Davis, Elena Pitsiaeli, George Salmon, Amy West and Joseph Wolff.

The world premiere production is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet), and features design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Mark Smith, costume design by Fay Fullerton, video by Luke Halls, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Paul Gatehouse, musical supervision by Matthew Brind, musical direction by Laura Bangay, dramaturgy and associate direction by Nickie Miles-Wildin and casting by Jill Green.

The Little Big Things continues its run at @sohoplace, and is currently booking until 25 November 2023. Tickets are on sale below.