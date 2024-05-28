Watch Disney stage musical performances on Britain’s Got Talent

Some major productions have headed to the BGT finals!

There’ll be a major theatre bonanza across this week to celebrate the semi-finals and final of Britain’s Got Talent!

A number of stage shows as the ITV series gears up to crown its 2024 winner. Britain’s Got Talent has a long history of platforming stage musicals, with the likes of Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Back to the Future, Sister Act, Hairspray and more all taking part in recent years.

Shows taking part are:

– The Lion King, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, will performed on Monday – watch the number here:

– Frozen, with Samantha Barks performing “Let It Go”, alongside the full company, who also performed “For the First Time in Forever”:

Still to come:

– & Juliet, which is about to embark on a new tour – the show will perform “Roar” on Thursday

– Mamma Mia! – which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary will perform a medley during the finale. The show recently welcomed two talent competition-winning stars – Tobias Turley and Stevie Doc – who will appear alongside Mazz Murray, Kate Graham and Nicola Dawn-Brook

Also performing will be Alesha Dixon and Calum Scott.